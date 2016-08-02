Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ryan, MD
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Children's Mercy-pediatric Associates Inc7840 W 165th St, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 676-2218
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ryan was very kind and personable during my appointment. I felt at ease and trusted his expertise.
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ryan speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
