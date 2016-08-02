Overview of Dr. Michael Ryan, MD

Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ryan works at Children's Mercy-pediatric Associates Inc in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.