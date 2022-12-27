Dr. Michael Rymer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rymer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rymer, MD
Dr. Michael Rymer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hand and Reconstructive Surgery Associates in Middletown275 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
This was my first appointment seeing this provider as my previous provider retired. Dr. Rymer was very thorough with the examination and his explanation of my condition was precise, yet easy to understand. I will not hesitate to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rymer in the future, as needed, for all hand issues.
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Rymer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rymer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rymer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rymer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Rymer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rymer.
