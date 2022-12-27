Overview of Dr. Michael Rymer, MD

Dr. Michael Rymer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rymer works at Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates in Centerville, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH and Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.