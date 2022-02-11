Overview of Dr. Michael Rytel, MD

Dr. Michael Rytel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Rytel works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Brackenridge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.