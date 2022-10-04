See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Holland, MI
Dr. Michael Rytting, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Rytting, MD

Dr. Michael Rytting, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.

Dr. Rytting works at Lakeshore Health Partners - Pediatrics & IM/Peds in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rytting's Office Locations

    Lakeshore Health Partners IMP
    3235 N Wellness Dr Ste 120A, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 399-0902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Rytting, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548366628
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
