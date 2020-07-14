Dr. Michael Sable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sable, MD
Dr. Michael Sable, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Long Island Eye Care Llp400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 303, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 766-5851
Long Island Eye Care165 N Village Ave Ste 132, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-5851
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Can't praise him enough. Very professional. Indeed a good listener. Great staff. It was a very good experience. "I think you'll be happy after the surgery," was Dr. Sable's prediction. That's an understatement.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891788337
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center University Utah
- Long Is Med Center
- Staten Is U Hosp
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- New York University
Dr. Sable has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sable accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sable has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sable speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sable. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sable.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.