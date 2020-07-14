See All Ophthalmologists in Hicksville, NY
Dr. Michael Sable, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Sable, MD

Dr. Michael Sable, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.

Dr. Sable works at OCLI Vision Hicksville in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sable's Office Locations

    Long Island Eye Care Llp
    400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 303, Hicksville, NY 11801 (516) 766-5851
    Long Island Eye Care
    165 N Village Ave Ste 132, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 (516) 766-5851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Queens Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 14, 2020
    Can't praise him enough. Very professional. Indeed a good listener. Great staff. It was a very good experience. "I think you'll be happy after the surgery," was Dr. Sable's prediction. That's an understatement.
    Kevin Sexton — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Sable, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891788337
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moran Eye Center University Utah
    Residency
    • Long Is Med Center
    Internship
    • Staten Is U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sable has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sable has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sable. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sable.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

