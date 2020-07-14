Overview of Dr. Michael Sable, MD

Dr. Michael Sable, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Sable works at OCLI Vision Hicksville in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.