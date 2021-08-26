Dr. Michael Sacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sacco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sacco, MD
Dr. Michael Sacco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Sacco's Office Locations
Muir Orthopaedic Specialists1800 Sutter St Ste 100, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 393-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's professional. Gets to the point. I would recommend his practice.
About Dr. Michael Sacco, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316050594
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Med
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Sacco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacco has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sacco speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacco.
