Dr. Michael Sadler, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sadler, MD
Dr. Michael Sadler, MD is a Nuclear Radiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nuclear Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Sadler's Office Locations
NBIMC - Radiology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6706
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Sadler, MD
- Nuclear Radiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center|Mt Sinai School Of Med|Nyu Hospitals Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadler accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
