Dr. Michael Sagatelian, MD
Dr. Michael Sagatelian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Palmetto Digestive Health Spec2073 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 571-0643
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor, very thorough and friendly.
About Dr. Michael Sagatelian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1962452367
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sagatelian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagatelian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagatelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagatelian has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagatelian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagatelian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagatelian.
