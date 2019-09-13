Overview

Dr. Michael Sagatelian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Sagatelian works at Palmetto Digestive Disease in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.