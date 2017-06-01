Dr. Michael Salacz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Salacz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Salacz, MD
Dr. Michael Salacz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center|Medical College Of Wisconsin
Dr. Salacz works at
Dr. Salacz's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey195 Little Albany St Rm 2004, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 614-5956
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Oh my goodness, he is wonderful! I have seen many doctors since being diagnosed with brain cancer, and most have been wonderful, but Dr. Salacz is at the top! I have only had my initial appointment, but at no time did I feel rushed or like a number. He took 1 hour and 15 minutes with me. He would explain things medically and then come back and explain in layman's terms. He asked numerous times if I had questions. I was extremely impressed, and I have a new addition to my cancer team!
About Dr. Michael Salacz, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1235178872
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salacz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salacz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salacz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salacz works at
Dr. Salacz has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salacz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salacz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salacz.
