Dr. Michael Salata, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Salata, MD
Dr. Michael Salata, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Salata works at
Dr. Salata's Office Locations
University Hospital Health System11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 1000 Auburn Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5160
University Hospitals Medical Group8819 Commons Blvd Ste 202, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 844-7200
Univ Hospitals Medina Health Center4001 Carrick Dr Ste 160, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (216) 844-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As an orthopedic surgeon myself I sought out the talent and expertise Dr. Salata has in hip arthroscopy. He did not disappoint. I am very pleased with the results that I obtained and have and will continue to recomment his unique skill sets to my patients.
About Dr. Michael Salata, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Salata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salata has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Salata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.