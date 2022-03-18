Overview of Dr. Michael Salata, MD

Dr. Michael Salata, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Salata works at University Hospital Health System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Twinsburg, OH and Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.