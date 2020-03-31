Dr. Michael Salehpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salehpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Salehpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Salehpour, MD
Dr. Michael Salehpour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Salehpour works at
Dr. Salehpour's Office Locations
C. S Rayhrer MD A Professional Corp.2605 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-2227
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salehpour cared for my mother and performed emergency surgery removing a cancer tumor from her colon. He is a very genuine and caring doctor and always had time for my mother. She never forget how well he treated her.
About Dr. Michael Salehpour, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1699922344
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salehpour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salehpour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salehpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salehpour works at
Dr. Salehpour speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Salehpour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salehpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salehpour, there are benefits to both methods.