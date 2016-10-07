Dr. Michael Salter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Salter, DPM
Dr. Michael Salter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Michael S Salter DPM1460 Walton Blvd Ste 60, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 608-4514
Franklin Park Podiatrists32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 110, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 352-5920
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Excellent service! Flew in from Los Angeles for a wedding and had a nagging ingrown toenail that kept getting worse. Dr. Salter fit me in same day with only an hour notice.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital
- Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Salter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salter has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salter speaks Polish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Salter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.