Dr. Michael Salter, MD
Dr. Michael Salter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
-
1
Maynor Mitchell Eye Center3501 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-0315Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Maynor Mitchell Eye Center1436 Gunter Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976 Directions (256) 582-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a major car accident which split my pupil in half. The man went in and sewn it back together. I had to go back a few months later for a second surgery. I had to have many visits with Dr. Salter. In my 41 years he is hands down the best Dr. I have ever used. Excellent work and bed side manner. He really seems to care about his patients. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Salter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1376833905
Education & Certifications
- UAMS Medical Center
- U A M S Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Salter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.