Overview of Dr. Michael Salvino, MD

Dr. Michael Salvino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Salvino works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.