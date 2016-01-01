See All Plastic Surgeons in Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Dr. Michael Salzhauer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (36)
Map Pin Small Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Salzhauer, MD

Dr. Michael Salzhauer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Salzhauer works at Bal Harbour Plastic Sgy Assocs in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Salzhauer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bal Harbour Plastic Sgy Assocs
    1140 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 861-8266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
About Dr. Michael Salzhauer, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578640264
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic Hospital|University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai Medical Center
Medical Education
  • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Salzhauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzhauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Salzhauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Salzhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Salzhauer works at Bal Harbour Plastic Sgy Assocs in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salzhauer’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzhauer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzhauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzhauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

