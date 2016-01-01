Dr. Michael Salzhauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzhauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Salzhauer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Salzhauer works at
Dr. Salzhauer's Office Locations
Bal Harbour Plastic Sgy Assocs1140 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 861-8266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Salzhauer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital|University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai Medical Center
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Salzhauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salzhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzhauer.
