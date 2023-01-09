Dr. Michael Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Samuel, MD
Dr. Michael Samuel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Leukemia520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- POMCO Group
I was given the news that I had AML in New York Presbyterian's ER in Queens. They brought me right over to NYP/Weill Cornell. This was the best move that could have happened to me. Dr Samuel became my outpatient oncologist. He doesn’t just prescribe the normal road of chemo that’s been around for years but gives you the latest treatments that have promising results. He's also contacted other cancer centers to get their latest findings and opinions. I definitely feel like I'm in good hands. I highly recommend him.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
