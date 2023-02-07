Dr. Michael Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Samuel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Samuel, MD
Dr. Michael Samuel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They completed their fellowship with LAC+USC Medical Center
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel's Office Locations
Acuity Eye Group - Palm Desert44139 Monterey Ave Ste 102, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 674-1908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samuel has been my ophthalmologist for several years. I researched him when my old doctor sold his practice to Retina/Acuity and was impressed by Dr. Samuel's credentials. Since then, several doctors have, without prompting said how highly they consider him. But my feelings about him come from a long association with him. He treats me for a couple of serious retinal issues. I changed insurance providers in 2023 and my primary concern when looking for a new provider was that I was able to continue to see Dr. Samuel. I trust him implicitly and think he's top-notch.
About Dr. Michael Samuel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Armenian
- 1730175670
Education & Certifications
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Mount Carmel Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samuel speaks Armenian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
