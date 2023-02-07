See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Michael Samuel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Samuel, MD

Dr. Michael Samuel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They completed their fellowship with LAC+USC Medical Center

Dr. Samuel works at Acuity Eye Group in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samuel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Acuity Eye Group - Palm Desert
    44139 Monterey Ave Ste 102, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 674-1908

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema

Treatment frequency



Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Dr. Samuel has been my ophthalmologist for several years. I researched him when my old doctor sold his practice to Retina/Acuity and was impressed by Dr. Samuel's credentials. Since then, several doctors have, without prompting said how highly they consider him. But my feelings about him come from a long association with him. He treats me for a couple of serious retinal issues. I changed insurance providers in 2023 and my primary concern when looking for a new provider was that I was able to continue to see Dr. Samuel. I trust him implicitly and think he's top-notch.
    Elise Hamilton — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Samuel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730175670
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LAC+USC Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Carmel Health
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samuel works at Acuity Eye Group in Palm Desert, CA. View the full address on Dr. Samuel’s profile.

    Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

