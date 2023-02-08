Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Sanders, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sanders, MD
Dr. Michael Sanders, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
- 1 111 Great Neck Rd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 252-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
Dr Sanders is a very smart, kind and caring doctor. He’s helped me throughout the most difficult time in my life. He uses his sense of humor to lighten the atmosphere. It creates a safe space to process information together. His hours are always convenient, and he calls back with scripts almost immediately. BIG PERK DR SANDERS LOVES DOGS
About Dr. Michael Sanders, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528165115
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.