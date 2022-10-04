Overview of Dr. Michael Sandquist, MD

Dr. Michael Sandquist, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Sandquist works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.