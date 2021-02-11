Dr. Sanford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Sanford, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sanford, MD
Dr. Michael Sanford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Sanford's Office Locations
Barbara Sinatra Children's Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-8555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Joel M Hirschberg, MD Building39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 301, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-8555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanford is an experienced, knowledgeable, up-to-date professional Urologist who always looks out for my health and best interests. His staff is friendly, capable, and efficient at what they do. The office waiting area is spacious, as are the exam rooms. My wait times are minimal. Great experience!
About Dr. Michael Sanford, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanford has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanford speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.