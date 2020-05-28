Dr. Michael Santoro III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoro III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Santoro III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Santoro III, MD
Dr. Michael Santoro III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Santoro III works at
Dr. Santoro III's Office Locations
-
1
Avantgarde Rehabilitation Limited Liability Company520 Bloomingdale Rd, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (732) 577-8639
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santoro III?
my two children are 20 years old and STILL see Dr Santoro. He is knowledgeable, thorough, soothing, genuine concern for patients and their families. You are not just chart to him you are a person that he takes care of like your his own.
About Dr. Michael Santoro III, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1750441002
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santoro III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santoro III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santoro III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santoro III works at
Dr. Santoro III speaks Italian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoro III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoro III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoro III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoro III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.