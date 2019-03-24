Overview

Dr. Michael Saridakis Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.