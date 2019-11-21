Dr. Sarosdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Sarosdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sarosdy, MD
Dr. Michael Sarosdy, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sarosdy's Office Locations
1
Brian Harle MD4499 Medical Dr Ste 218, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-3899
2
Aurora Clinic9102 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 615-3899
3
Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital8026 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sarosdy is among the best doctors I have ever had, and I am 74 years old. He is straightforward but will answer any question I have. When you get to know him, he is kind as they come, and he is very skilled at what he does. I would highly recommend Dr. Sarosdy to anyone who needs a urologist.
About Dr. Michael Sarosdy, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarosdy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarosdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarosdy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarosdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarosdy speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarosdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarosdy.
