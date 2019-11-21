Overview of Dr. Michael Sarosdy, MD

Dr. Michael Sarosdy, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sarosdy works at South Texas Urology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.