Dr. Michael Saruk, MD

Dermatopathology
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Saruk, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Saruk works at Delaware Valley Dermatology Group LLC in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Skin & Cosmetic Surgery Group
    3411 Silverside Rd Ste 107, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 478-8532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Ringworm

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Xanthoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Saruk, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1235197997
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    • Hospital University Pa|New York Presbyterian Hospital Program|University Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Saruk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saruk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saruk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saruk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saruk works at Delaware Valley Dermatology Group LLC in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Saruk’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Saruk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saruk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saruk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saruk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

