Dr. Michael Saruk, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Saruk, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Saruk works at
Locations
Atlantic Skin & Cosmetic Surgery Group3411 Silverside Rd Ste 107, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 478-8532
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Saruk’s patient for close to thirty years; he has treated me successfully for many skin cancers and other skin conditions. He is a top-notch physician and a genuinely caring person. His staff is professional and pleasant. I highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Michael Saruk, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1235197997
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Hospital University Pa|New York Presbyterian Hospital Program|University Pittsburgh
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
