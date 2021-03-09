Dr. Michael Saulino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saulino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Saulino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Saulino, MD
Dr. Michael Saulino, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Saulino works at
Dr. Saulino's Office Locations
Cooper Specialty Care at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 1, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, cares & works with you
About Dr. Michael Saulino, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821178484
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saulino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saulino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saulino accepts online scheduling.
Dr. Saulino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saulino works at
Dr. Saulino has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saulino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saulino.
Online scheduling allows one to view a wide range of appointment times and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.