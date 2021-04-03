Dr. Michael Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Savage, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Savage, MD
Dr. Michael Savage, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Savage's Office Locations
Jefferson Angioplasty Center111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Savage paid attention to MY symptoms and adjusted treatment, on the spot, for my current condition. He prescribed an old medication that reduced my cath lab visits from 4-6 months to 2 years++ Thank Youi
About Dr. Michael Savage, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962425678
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.