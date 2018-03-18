See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Michael Sawvel, DO

Pediatric Neurosurgery
5.0 (2)
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Sawvel, DO

Dr. Michael Sawvel, DO is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sawvel works at Pediatric Neurosurgery Assocs in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sawvel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Office
    5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 540, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2018
    Following a frightening day at another hospital with our daughter (14), we were transferred to Medical City Children's Hospital and Dr. Sawvel's care. We had been told that surgery was imminent but he disagreed and explained, showing us the MRI images. He put us at ease with his confidence and sense of humor while giving credit to the doctors, nurses and technicians he works with. We feel they have a great team and trust that Dr. Sawvel will take good care of our daughter.
    Cedar Hill — Mar 18, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Sawvel, DO

    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679717433
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sawvel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawvel works at Pediatric Neurosurgery Assocs in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sawvel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawvel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawvel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawvel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawvel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

