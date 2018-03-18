Dr. Sawvel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Sawvel, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Sawvel, DO
Dr. Michael Sawvel, DO is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sawvel works at
Dr. Sawvel's Office Locations
Atlanta Office5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 540, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Following a frightening day at another hospital with our daughter (14), we were transferred to Medical City Children's Hospital and Dr. Sawvel's care. We had been told that surgery was imminent but he disagreed and explained, showing us the MRI images. He put us at ease with his confidence and sense of humor while giving credit to the doctors, nurses and technicians he works with. We feel they have a great team and trust that Dr. Sawvel will take good care of our daughter.
About Dr. Michael Sawvel, DO
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1679717433
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawvel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawvel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawvel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawvel.
