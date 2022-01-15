See All General Surgeons in Lawton, OK
Dr. Michael Sawyer, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Lawton, OK
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Sawyer, MD

Dr. Michael Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sawyer works at Osu Center for Health Sciences in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Pelvic Abscess and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sawyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osu Center for Health Sciences
    110 NW 31st St Fl 3, Lawton, OK 73505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 510-7042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jan 15, 2022
    Dr. Sawyer saved my life after I had fell Victim of a Vicious attack back on Sept. 8, 2020. I was stabbed from my back through my chest cavity and through the front of my chest by my attacker using a machete. Through my whole life I've been able to defend myself and for others but this time it caught me by surprise in the presence of my own home in front of my two little girls. I found myself fighting for my life knowing I am at least 25 mins from Lawton where I live in the country. The injuries I wasn't sure how severe while waiting on the paramedics but also knowing that this was an injury that could not be helped by just the paramedics. I couldn't breathe, but to look in the eyes of my wife and my children with more willpower, prayers, my guardian angels, God, and then Dr. Sawyer where he had saved my life after several organs had been severely damaged including my diaphragm. I woke up to my life again because of the best surgeon I've known And also Good friend, Dr. Michael Sawyer
    KevinJohn J Sumbera — Jan 15, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Sawyer, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer works at Osu Center for Health Sciences in Lawton, OK. View the full address on Dr. Sawyer’s profile.

    Dr. Sawyer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Pelvic Abscess and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

