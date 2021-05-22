See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Steubenville, OH
Dr. Michael Scarpone, DO

Sports Medicine
3.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Scarpone, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Allegheny General Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3151 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michael Scarpone, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1740286673
    Education & Certifications

    • Marshall University Sch Med
    • The Med Ctr|The Medical Center, Beaver
    • Warren Genl Hosp|Warren Genl Hospital
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Trinity Medical Center East
    • Allegheny General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Scarpone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarpone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scarpone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scarpone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarpone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarpone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarpone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarpone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

