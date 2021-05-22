Overview

Dr. Michael Scarpone, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Allegheny General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.