Dr. Michael Schabacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Schabacker, MD
Dr. Michael Schabacker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.
Dr. Schabacker works at
Dr. Schabacker's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Rockies Regional Pain Center2900 12th Ave N Ste 335W, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 237-8808
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shabacker is simply amazing! He listened, great explanation, bedside manor is truly remarkable! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Schabacker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1407852312
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schabacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schabacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schabacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schabacker has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schabacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Schabacker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schabacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schabacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schabacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.