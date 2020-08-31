Overview of Dr. Michael Schabacker, MD

Dr. Michael Schabacker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Schabacker works at St Vincent Pain Center in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.