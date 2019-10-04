Dr. Michael Schachter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schachter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schachter, MD
Dr. Michael Schachter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Michael B. Schachter Mdpc2 Executive Blvd Ste 202, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-4700
I've been seeing Dr. Schachter for six years now. He is very knowledgeable, stays on top of the newest cancer research and takes time with every patient to listen and look for solutions that fit best the individual person and condition. His staff is amazing - very kind, caring and always trying to help. He is a wealth of information and I highly recommend him!
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Schachter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schachter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schachter.
