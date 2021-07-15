Dr. Michael Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schaefer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Schaefer, MD
Dr. Michael Schaefer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Schaefer's Office Locations
University Hosp Sys Orthpdc Sgy960 Clague Rd Ste 3110, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2460
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schaefer was very helpful and did everything in his power to help me. Offered virtual visit since I traveled 3 hours to see him.
About Dr. Michael Schaefer, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033132683
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.