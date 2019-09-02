Dr. Michael Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schaefer, MD
Dr. Michael Schaefer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 6144 Route 25A Ste C, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 929-5900
North Shore LIJ Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology of Suffolk1723 N Ocean Ave Ste A, Medford, NY 11763 Directions (631) 758-5858
- South Shore University Hospital
Dr.Schaefer is very thorough and considerate. He can relate very much to my problems and questions. It is not easy to work with all the different insurances but he tries very hard to communicate with all of them. We both are Type1 diabetics. I, now, have to have him send out 3 different scripts to 2 different mail order pharmacies and Walgreens. Now,because OneTouch ultra test strips cannot be mailed to me,he introduced me to the freestyle..another different script. I only wished that the people working in the reception office were more organized and efficient to make things easier for the doctors as well as for the patients who need things faxed back to the providers whom they have been forced to change because of their own insurances. When you call the office, make sure you ask who you are talking to so if you lose them, you can refer back to them.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265658512
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Internal Medicine
