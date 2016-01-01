Dr. Michael Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Schaffer, MD
Dr. Michael Schaffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schaffer's Office Locations
-
1
Precision Eyewear16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaffer?
About Dr. Michael Schaffer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730280777
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital University Penn
- Scheie Eye Institute University Penn
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Esotropia and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.