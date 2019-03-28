Overview

Dr. Michael Schalet, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Schalet works at Michael A Schalet DO in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.