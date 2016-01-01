Dr. Michael Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schechter, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Schechter, MD
Dr. Michael Schechter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Schechter works at
Dr. Schechter's Office Locations
-
1
Joel M. Blumberg MD PC644 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 210-2880
-
2
Superior Associates P.c.106 Noroton Ave, Darien, CT 06820 Directions (203) 662-0607
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schechter?
About Dr. Michael Schechter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841217486
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter works at
Dr. Schechter speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.