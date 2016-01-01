Overview of Dr. Michael Scheel, MD

Dr. Michael Scheel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Scheel works at Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Washington, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA, Martins Ferry, OH and Glen Dale, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.