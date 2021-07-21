Dr. Michael Scheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Scheer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Scheer, MD
Dr. Michael Scheer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Scheer works at
Dr. Scheer's Office Locations
Scheer Surgical Sc20 Tower Ct Ste A, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-3525
Advocate Surgery Center- Libertyville825 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 244-3525Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon with a very caring and personable bed side manner. He took time to answer all our questions prior to surgery and post surgery. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Scheer, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheer.
