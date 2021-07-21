Overview of Dr. Michael Scheer, MD

Dr. Michael Scheer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Scheer works at Surgeons of Northern Illinois in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.