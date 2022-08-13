See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Michael Scheiber, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (133)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Scheiber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.

Dr. Scheiber works at Institute for Reproductive Health in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Florence, KY, Louisville, KY and West Chester, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Reproductive Health
    3805 Edwards Rd Ste 450, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 924-5550
  2. 2
    Ohio Fertility Providersllc
    6900 Houston Rd Bldg 600, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 924-5550
  3. 3
    Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast
    2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 924-5550
  4. 4
    7242 Tylers Corner Dr Ste C, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 924-5550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Abdominal Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 13, 2022
    I could not speak more highly of Dr. Scheiber and the Institute of Reproductive Health. They are professional yet compassionate, extremely thorough with medical advice and medication instructions, always willing to answer my detailed questions and calm my nerves, and most importantly are so passionate about their purpose - to help build families and dreams for people like me. I would highly recommend them to anyone seeking infertility support (and have to several friends!). I feel so blessed to have found them!
    About Dr. Michael Scheiber, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578590667
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Cincinnati
    Internship
    • U Calif
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scheiber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheiber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

