Dr. Michael Scheidler, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Scheidler, MD
Dr. Michael Scheidler, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Scheidler works at
Dr. Scheidler's Office Locations
UNLV School of Medicine Pediatric Surgery1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (888) 368-0961
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really spoke to us with kind words and made our child very comfortable. We have had multiple visits with Dr Scheidler and we feel blessed to have found such a caring physician.
About Dr. Michael Scheidler, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1588664437
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany General Hospital
- Alleghany General Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheidler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheidler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheidler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheidler speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheidler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheidler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheidler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheidler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.