Overview

Dr. Michael Scherlag, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Grady Memorial Hospital, Harmon Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Scherlag works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Ada, OK and Ponca City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.