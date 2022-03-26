Dr. Scherlag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Scherlag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Scherlag, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Grady Memorial Hospital, Harmon Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Scherlag works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ohh Rural Clinics LLC - Ada1146 N Hills Ctr, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (405) 608-3800
-
3
Anti-coagulation Clinic - Oklahoma Heart Hospital South Medical Office Building5224 E I 240 Service Rd Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
-
4
A F Vaidya MD PC400 Fairview Ave Ste 10, Ponca City, OK 74601 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Harmon Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Performed a radial heart catheraezration. Excellent job! Excellent nursing staff. Very professional.
About Dr. Michael Scherlag, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578550505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
