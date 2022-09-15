Overview

Dr. Michael Schindel, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Schindel works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Partial Lung Collapse and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.