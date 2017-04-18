Dr. Michael Schiop, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schiop, DPM
Dr. Michael Schiop, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
D L Woodson Jr MD13725 Northwest Blvd Ste 6, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 767-1132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I LIKE DR. SCHIOP AND WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO EVERYONE.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1962472340
Dr. Schiop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiop has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiop.
