Neurosurgery
Overview of Dr. Michael Schiraldi III, MD

Dr. Michael Schiraldi III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. 

Dr. Schiraldi III works at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schiraldi III's Office Locations

    Desert Regional Medical Center
    1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 232-6251
    Redlands Community Hospital
    350 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 335-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Dr. Michael Schiraldi III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326418757
