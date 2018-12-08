Dr. Michael Schissler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schissler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schissler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Schissler, MD
Dr. Michael Schissler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Schissler works at
Dr. Schissler's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 587-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Norton Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Passport Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schissler?
Dr Schissler is the best! He is such a kind caring doctor and explained everything to us!
About Dr. Michael Schissler, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972790566
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University of Louisville Hosp
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schissler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schissler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schissler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schissler works at
Dr. Schissler has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schissler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schissler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schissler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schissler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schissler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.