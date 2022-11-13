Overview

Dr. Michael Schmalz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Schmalz works at Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.