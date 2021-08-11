Dr. Michael Schmerin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmerin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schmerin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schmerin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Schmerin works at
Locations
Schmerin Michael MD Office1060 Park Ave Apt 1G, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 348-3166
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician. He completely understands my medical issues and has provided me with wonderful care. Great experience every visit.
About Dr. Michael Schmerin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1700815529
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmerin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmerin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmerin works at
Dr. Schmerin has seen patients for Dysentery and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmerin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmerin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmerin.
