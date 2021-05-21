Overview

Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Schmidt works at Family Doctor in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.