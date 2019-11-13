Overview

Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidt works at Paltrowitz, Schmidt, Micale, Palance, Rigoglioso & Lin, Teaneck, NJ, USA in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.