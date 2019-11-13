See All Gastroenterologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Schmidt works at Paltrowitz, Schmidt, Micale, Palance, Rigoglioso & Lin, Teaneck, NJ, USA in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Teaneck Gastroenterology Associates, PA
    1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 4C, Teaneck, NJ 07666 (201) 837-9449

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2019
    Went for a routine colonoscopy. First had a consultation meeting. Staff from reception to nursing to scheduling was excellent. Great text/email/portal system. Appointment was on time, easy to talk to, and he understood historical issues I had. Set up appointment. One small issue office a bit backlogged for procedures. Got an appointment 6 weeks out. I asked if they maintained a list for cancellations, and they did. Received a call a few days later offering me a spot only 12 days away from my initial consultation. He recommends Plenvu a newer prescription bowel prep. They set up delivery of it to my home, with a $50 co-pay card from the mfg. It works well, requires much less fluid consumption but the taste may be off putting to some. Went for procedure office is on a different floor. Again staff was excellent (efficient and very nice). Appt. was on time. Couldn't have been more pleased. After Dr. spoke to me of results, and I was on my way home in less than 2 hours.
    Ron A. — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710951348
    Education & Certifications

    • Norwalk Hosp/Yale U
    • Norwalk Hosp/Yale U
    • Norwalk Hosp/Yale U
    • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt works at Paltrowitz, Schmidt, Micale, Palance, Rigoglioso & Lin, Teaneck, NJ, USA in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schmidt’s profile.

    Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

