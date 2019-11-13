Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
-
1
Teaneck Gastroenterology Associates, PA1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 4C, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-9449
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
Went for a routine colonoscopy. First had a consultation meeting. Staff from reception to nursing to scheduling was excellent. Great text/email/portal system. Appointment was on time, easy to talk to, and he understood historical issues I had. Set up appointment. One small issue office a bit backlogged for procedures. Got an appointment 6 weeks out. I asked if they maintained a list for cancellations, and they did. Received a call a few days later offering me a spot only 12 days away from my initial consultation. He recommends Plenvu a newer prescription bowel prep. They set up delivery of it to my home, with a $50 co-pay card from the mfg. It works well, requires much less fluid consumption but the taste may be off putting to some. Went for procedure office is on a different floor. Again staff was excellent (efficient and very nice). Appt. was on time. Couldn't have been more pleased. After Dr. spoke to me of results, and I was on my way home in less than 2 hours.
About Dr. Michael Schmidt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1710951348
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hosp/Yale U
- Norwalk Hosp/Yale U
- Norwalk Hosp/Yale U
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.