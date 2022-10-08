Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnaubelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area.
Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centetr1160 Kepler Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora Health Center in Shawano1346 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 288-5555
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
DR Schnaubelt and his team did my total hip replacement on Aug 22, 2022...I could not be more happy
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Grand Rapids Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schnaubelt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnaubelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnaubelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnaubelt has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnaubelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnaubelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnaubelt.
